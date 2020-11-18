John Abraham's Wednesday workout was all about 'good pain' and his expression bares it all; See PHOTO

John Abraham took to social media to drop a photo post his workout session on Wednesday. The Satyameva Jayate 2 star left fans confused seeing his expression.

Actor John Abraham is among the stars who is an inspiration to many when it comes to fitness. Among the fittest stars in the business, John always manages to leave fans gawking at his fit physique. But, for a fit body, the star is extremely dedicated and focused on his workouts and wherever he may be, he never skips them. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, John gave fans a glimpse of his post workout mood and well, his expression bared it all.

Taking to his social media handle, John shared a photo where he was seen sitting by the side of the workout equipment post his workout session. By the expression of the star, it seemed that he had a grueling workout session. He is seen standing with a hand on his forehead. The exhausted expression on the Satyameva Jayate 2 star's face proves his commitment to his workout regimen. And despite that, he claimed that he was smiling.

Sharing the photo, John captioned it as, "I'm smiling inside #postworkout #goodpain." Well, seeing the actor's commitment to fitness, fans too were inspired by him. Recently, he had shared the cutest Diwali wish for his fans where he was seen with his pet puppies.

Take a look at John Abraham's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, John was last seen in Batla House with Mrunal Thakur that came out in 2019. The actor will be seen next in Satyameva Jayate 2. The film is currently being shot in Lucknow and also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. It is helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Krishan Kumar. It will be released on May 12, 2021.

