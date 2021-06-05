John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal drops throwback pic of them twinning in black; Fans wish 'happy anniversary'

Actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal are quite private about their lives and rarely share glimpses on social media. On Saturday, Priya took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning throwback photo that evoked fans to wish them a 'happy anniversary.'

Among the most elegant couples who stay away from social media PDA, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal manage to shine right at the top. The couple is known for keeping their personal life away from social media and rarely do fans get a sneak peek of their life together on their handles. However, today seems to be a special occasion as Priya surprised all their fans by sharing a lovely throwback photo with the Satyameva Jayate 2 actor. In no time, fans began sending 'happy anniversary' wishes to the couple.

Taking to her Instagram handle, John's wife, Priya dropped an unseen throwback photo in which the two could be seen striking a pose together in ethnic wear. In the photo, Priya is seen donning a gorgeous black embellished blouse with a matching heavily embroidered lehenga skirt with a pale pink dupatta. Her hair was left open and she opted to wear only earrings with the heavy ensemble. She completed her look with an elegant clutch. On the other hand, John is seen clad in a black sherwani with matching shoes. The couple twinned in black in the lovely throwback memory and left fans gushing.

Take a look at Priya's post:

Sharing the photo, John's wife wrote, "X #throwback." As soon as she shared the photo, fans began pouring in love for the couple and deduced that it was their wedding anniversay. A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary my favourites." Another wrote, "Wow wishing both of you a very Happy 7th wedding Anniversary. Love u both." Another fan expressed, "You look great together."

Back in 2019, on the occasion of their anniversary, Priya had shared a mushy post featuring her and John sipping from a coconut. With it, she had penned a note wishing the actor a 'happy anniversary.' While fans continue to gush over the couple's new photo, we wonder how the Satyameva Jayate 2 star would respond to the lovely throwback.

On the work front, John will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2. The film's release was postponed from Eid 2021 owing to the second wave of COVID 19. Amid the second wave, John turned over his social media handle to NGOs to do his bit to help those in need. He was last seen in Mumbai Saga with Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read|Throwback: When John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal gave sneak peek into their healthy green salad breakfast

Credits :Priya Runchal Instagram

Share your comment ×