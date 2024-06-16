John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares rare, unseen family PICS with ‘dad and daddy’ in special Father’s Day post

The world is celebrating Father’s Day today and so is our tinseltown. Several celebrities have taken to their social media and shared heartwarming posts for their dads and they are too adorable to miss. John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal is the new one singing the same symphony and has shared some rare family pictures on the occasion.

Rare and unseen pictures of John Abraham’s family

In a carousel post shared on her Instagram, Priya Runchal shared some unseen pictures featuring her father Akshay Runchal, father-in-law Abraham John, mother-in-law Firoza Irani, and John Abraham himself. She captioned the post, “Dad and Daddy from another Zaddy (beating heart emoji)”.

Several users took to the comments section and shared their reactions to Priya’s adorable carousel. A fan page of John wrote, “Sending loads of love to your amazing dad and the whole fam!”

Another one commented, “Happy Father's Day to him… all fathers are the big loves from God… stay blessed.” The third one shared, “John's dad is so handsome at this age.. that jawline.”

Check out the post here:-

For the unversed, John married Priya on January 3, 2014, and she’s one of those Bollywood wives who stays out of the limelight and hasn’t even given an interview since forever.

When John Abraham said that his wife Priya Runchal was a private person

In an old interview with Mid-day, the Dostana actor shared that he is not interested in getting papped with his wife as they like spending time in private.

"This is the way I like it," the actor shared, further explaining that his wife is a "private person." The Pathan actor revealed his wife finished her course at business school in London and was previously in Los Angeles. While speaking about his wife, John shared that she chooses to do her work quietly and mentioned he appreciates that.

Priya also handles John’s football team, North East United FC, based in Guwahati but likes to avoid any interaction with media. Abraham said, “Managing the team is like handling two big productions.”

In another interview, John confessed that Priya brings a lot of maturity to the relationship alongside a lot of sanity and a lot of stability.

On the work front, John Abraham will be seen in Vedaa next.

