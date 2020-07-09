Johnny Lever pays tribute to veteran actor Jagdeep, recalls he first garnered attention by mimicking late star

Post veteran actor Jagdeep's funeral, Johnny Lever spoke to the media and recalled how his first film was with the late actor and how he first garnered attention.

The Indian film industry has witnessed the loss of some great talented artists in the last three months. The most recent loss is that of veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep who passed away on Wednesday. Popularly known as Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep was mourned by many Bollywood actors on social media. He was laid to rest on Thursday and his sons Naved and Javed Jafferi were seen as well as his grandson and actor Meezan Jafferi. Apart from them, Jagdeep co-star and actor Johnny Lever was also present for the funeral.

Post the funeral, Johnny Lever spoke to the media and recalled how his first film was with the yesteryear actor. He also revealed that he initially garnered attention because on set many knew him as the guy who mimicked Jagdeep well. "I learnt a lot from him. He was a great artist. If a film had Jadeep Saab in it, people used to say his dialogues while leaving the theatre." Adding that even well-known comedians of the time were his fans. Johnny Lever concluded by saying that even though death is inevitable, Jagdeep Saab's loss was a personal one since he was extremely close to him.

The comedian had also mourned the late actor's demise on social media. He had tweeted, "My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family."

