Johnny Lever visits ailing Mehmood Junior every day; reveals he inspired him to be a performer

Veteran actor Mehmood Junior is currently battling a fatal health condition. However, during such testing times, his friends from the industry have been by his side. In fact, comedian and actor Johnny Lever visits his pal every day to get an update about his health.

While talking to the Times Of India, actor and performer Johnny Lever revealed that he visits ailing Mehmood Junior daily. The senior actor is currently battling Stage 4 liver and lung cancer. The Cirkus actor said, "He is my best friend, like a brother, and we share a family connection. That's why I visit every day to get updates about him."

Calling him 'family', the Hungama 2 actor divulged that it was Mehmood Junior who inspired him to be a performer and take on dancing. As a kid, Johnny would see Mehmood perform in their Kings Circle neighborhood and be in awe of his talent.

"He has been the inspiration behind my career. When I was nine years old, I saw him perform in my area. He was very young and used to entertain. When I first saw him, I thought, 'What a performer!' The way he danced inspired me to try the same. He is my inspiration," he said adding that gradually he started dancing and then moved on to become an ace mimicry artist. As time passed, they became friends and now consider each other family.

Johnny Lever also gave an update about Mehmood Junior's current health condition and said, "It's not good, and now it's in God's hands. We need to pray for him."

Jeetendra meets his Caravan actor Mehmood Junior

After Johnny Lever first met him, Mehmood Junior expressed his desire to meet Sachin Pilgaonkar, with whom he has worked as a child artist, and Jeetendra, with whom he shared screen space in Caravan.

Post his visit to the ailing actor, Jeetendra told Hindustan Times, "I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognize me. He is in so much pain he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart." Sachin Pilgaonkar also visited him and requested everyone to pray for his childhood friend.

