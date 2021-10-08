Johny Lever stands by Shah Rukh Khan as he expresses solidarity with a throwback photo

Shah Rukh Khan and his family have witnessed a few tough days after the actor's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday in a cruise drugs bust case. On Friday, Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by a court in Mumbai and the star kid has now started his 14-day judicial custody.

In these trying times, several Bollywood celebs have come together to stand in solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. While Salman Khan personally visited SRK at Mannat, Gauri Khan's friends also arrived home to be by her side. Today, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Johny Lever also expressed solidarity with SRK.

Taking to social media, Johny Lever shared a throwback photo with King Khan and simply captioned it with a muscle emoji denoting strength and power. Johny Lever's post came just a few hours after Aryan Khan's bail was rejected by a Mumbai court.

Take a look at Johny Lever's post below:

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan had also penned a letter for Aryan Khan and expressed his support towards SRK and Gauri. "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own," a part of Hrithik's letter read.

Click here to read Hrithik's full letter for Aryan Khan.

ALSO READ: No bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others in cruise drugs case