Join Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor on a nostalgic bike ride with a throwback PIC; Soni Razdan reacts

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were one of the best couples of BTown of their times. These two were a sight to watch both on-screen and off-screen. Fans used to love their chemistry and having to watch their romance on the silver screen was bliss for them. Well, unfortunately, Ranbir Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Rishi passed away in 2020 leaving everyone heartbroken. Although, we cannot see the evergreen romance of the actors in real life anymore but their movies and pictures will always be with us. Today, Neetu shared a throwback picture of her and Rishi taking us all on a nostalgic ride.

In the picture, we can see a young Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor sitting on a bike. Rishi is wearing a light blue coloured tee with black borders and dark blue coloured trousers with a matching cap. He has that charm and chocolaty boy looks that can kill. Also, how can you miss that infectious smile? On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor can be seen wearing orange coloured dungarees with a beige coloured top. Both of them can be seen sitting on the bike and their smiles speak a thousand words. Well, one thing that has caught our attention apart from the picture is that Alia Bhatt’s Mom Soni Razdan too liked the picture.

Take a look:

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback into films. She will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The first look of the film has already created a lot of hype and we bet fans cannot wait to see her back on the silver screen.

