Joining Shiv Sena to conflict with Kangana: 5 Powerful statements by Urmila Matondkar post entering politics

Urmila Matondkar has become the new member of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena party. And while she is elated to be a part of the ruling party, here is a look at some of her statements that grabbed the headlines ever since she had stepped into politics.

Urmila Matondkar has been all over the headlines ever since she has started her second innings in politics. The actress, who had contested for 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Congress ticket, has now joined Maharashtra’s ruling party, Shiv Sena, under the leadership of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Undoubtedly, Urmila’s new innings have been grabbing a lot of attention and a lot has been said about the same. In fact, Shiva Shena leader and spokesperson also stated, “She (Urmila Matondkar) is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party’s ‘Mahila aghadi’.”

Interestingly, Urmila has been the talk of the town ever since she stepped into politics not just for this new phase but also for her bold statements. So as the lady starts her second political innings, here’s a look at some bold statements made by the Rangeela actress lately.

About joining Shiv Sena

While addressing the media after joining Uddhav Thackeray’s party, Urmila was all praises for Shiv Sena and stated that it did stand true to people’s expectations in past one year ever since it came into power last year. “I had never said that I am leaving politics at the time of quitting Congress. Shiv Sena has fulfilled expectations of people in the past one year (since coming to power in November 2019). I am not greedy for a post. There is a poisonous environment in politics and I think that needs to be pushed out.

On how Bollywood needs to take stand for itself

Lately, Bollywood industry has been a prime target in the headlines for several reasons. Be it Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious demise or the ongoing drugs nexus, the industry has been in a tight spot of late. And while several celebs have maintained a stoic stance of the most burning issues in the industry, Urmila opined that it is high time that the industry takes a stand for itself. During the press conference, Urmila stated that Bollywood has been unfairly being targeted because of its vulnerability. “Bollywood needs to stand up for itself and then people like us can help them. It is just not the stars who work in the industry. Crores of investment goes into filmmaking. Actors are vulnerable to be in a position and to speak on issues,” she added.

Joined politics not to add glamour to party’s manifesto

This isn’t a hidden fact that Urmila’s entry in Shiv Sena is her second tryst with her political career. The actress has earlier joined Congress in March 2019 and she has stated that she had joined politics with the intent to stay for long. Urmila had also stated while there has been a common notion about celebs joining a political party to add glamour to the party’s manifesto, she doesn’t intend to do that. “I won't say that it is wrong, but I would request you to keep that thought aside for some time when it concerns me. I am here because I believe in the party, I've never done anything half-heartedly in my life, nor is this decision one of those and I am here to stay,” she had added.

Quitting Congress over petty in-house politics

Months later, Urmila surprised everyone when she tendered her resignation from Congress. While her decision came as a shock to everyone, she blamed 'petty in house politics' and overlooking her concerns as the reason to quit. Talking about the same, Urmila stated, "I’ve resigned from the Indian National Congress. The first thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media, which according to me, was an act of blatant betrayal. Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests."

Urmila’s war of words with

Urmila and Kangana have been at loggerheads for quite some time now and their war of words have grabbed a lot of limelight. It all started after the Tanu Weds Manu actress was seen making sharp statements regarding Mumbai police for their negligence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and even the alleged drug menace in the showbiz industry. Urmila later attacked Kangana over her claims of exposing the drug nexus in Bollywood and advised her to focus on the drug menace in her home state first. “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state. Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?" Urmila added.

