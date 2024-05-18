Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi give glimpse of ‘Jolly good time’ as they wrap Rajasthan schedule

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi are all set to enthrall audiences with the third part of their hit movie Jolly LLB. Recently, several pictures and videos of Akshay Kumar from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 went viral on social media. Now, to add to the buzz, Akshay took to social media and announced the schedule wrap of the movie in Rajasthan.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrap Jolly LLB 3 Rajasthan shoot

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar dropped a video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 alongside co-star Arshad Warsi. In the video, Kumar and Warsi can be seen riding bikes and covered in blood. The video suggests that the BTS might be from a fight scene in the movie. Akshay Kumar captioned the post, "And that’s a schedule wrap! As you can see, both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan."

Have a look at the video here:

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi share BTS from Jolly LLB 3

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a funny video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 featuring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. In the video, Akshay and Arshad warn fans, asking who the real and fake Jolly is. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar captioned the post, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal #JollyLLB3 @saurabhshuklafilms @sirsubhashkapoor @starstudios @kangratalkies."

Check out the video here:

About Jolly LLB 3

Pinkvilla was the first to report a year and a half back that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be coming together for Jolly LLB 3 with Subhash Kapoor as the director. According to reports, both Jollys will be at odds in the third installment, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as the judge. Makers have reportedly finalized a relevant case too for the movie.

Jolly LLB and the sequel Jolly LLB 2 is a Hindi legal comedy and drama film that satirizes the Indian justice system while offering fun and social commentary at the same time. Both films, directed by Subhash Kapoor, feature Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar as Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, who are striving lawyers, seeking justice and respect in the courts.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar goes shirtless on Jolly LLB 3 set in Ajmer; fans react to VIRAL video