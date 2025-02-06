Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar pushes comedy drama’s release on Karan Johar’s request? Know here

Jolly LLB 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer was slated to hit the big screens on April 10. But it has now been learned that the release of the courtroom comedy drama has been pushed to a further date. Akshay reportedly took this decision on Karan Johar’s request.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Jolly LLB 3 will no longer release in April 2025 and instead arrive in the month of August. The portal’s source shared that Akshay Kumar and team have postponed the movie on the request of Karan Johar. The filmmaker is apparently planning to bring the film Kesari Chapter 2, which also stars Akshay, in April.

The source stated, “Karan Johar is planning to bring another franchise film, Kesari 2, on April 18, 2025. He requested Akshay if he could reschedule the date of Jolly LLB 3, and the Khiladi was more than gracious to do the same.”

The report further mentioned that Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, will be taking the release date of another Karan Johar production, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The latter is a romantic comedy featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. It will be delayed to the second half of the year. Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2 is a historical drama based on C Sankaran Nair.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed details about the premise of Jolly LLB 3. A source close to the development shared, “Staying true to the franchise, it’s a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary System. It’s essentially a fight between the two Jollys – Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge.”

The source further added, “The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films. The film will essentially be shot in Mumbai and at real locations in Rajasthan.”

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the cast features Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor.