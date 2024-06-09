Jolly LLB 3: Amrita Rao reunites with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi; to reprise her role of Sandhya

Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 is rolling in full swing and Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting the developments about the same. Last month we exclusively reported that actress Huma Qureshi will be a part of this Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama and there’s another update on the casting.

Amrita Rao joins the cast of Jolly LLB 3

Amrita Rao played the character of Sandhya in the first film of this franchise and will be returning to reprise her role. A source close to HT City confirmed, “Amrita is returning as Arshad's wife in Jolly LLB 3, continuing their story from the first part. With her entry, it's a complete unification of Jolly LLB 1 and 2 cast.”

Undoubtedly yes, the third part perfectly brings the best of the first two parts together. While Akshay and Huma will reprise their parts from Jolly LLB 2, Arshad Warsi will also step in his old shoes from the movie’s first part. Saurabh Shukla who was in both the movies will continue his character in the third one as well.

What’s the update on the shooting of Jolly LLB 3?

The report suggests that in May when the movie went on floors in Rajasthan, Amrita was part of that schedule. The source further revealed, “The shooting took place in a very remote area in Rajasthan. The location was such that everyone had to walk to reach there as no vehicle could go on those roads.”

The latest update about the shoot is that the Jolly LLB 3 team is currently shooting in Mumbai only and the next schedule will be in Delhi. “The entire team will be heading there towards the end of June for the same,” the source confirmed.

More about Jolly LLB 3

Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively reveal the plot of the movie and reported our source telling us, “Staying true to the franchise, it’s a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary System.” It will be a face-off between the two Jollys releasing in 2025. The makers zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the first two parts.

