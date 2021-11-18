Jolly Rajkummar Rao looks dapper in suit alongside Anubhav Singh & Hansal Mehta in new reception PHOTO

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place on Monday, November 15. The private event was followed by a lavish reception ceremony which was graced by prominent Bollywood celebs including Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem, Anubhav Singh, Hansal Mehta and more. On Wednesday night, Anubhav Sinha took to Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds thereby giving fans another sneak peek into the couple’s reception event.

In the picture shared by Anubhav Singh, the director can be seen posing with Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta. While Anubhav and Hansal can be seen sporting black suits, on other hand a jolly Rajkummar Rao makes a funny face in his statement vest. It appears that the groom removed his blazer for a brief moment as he had a gala time during the reception party. What adds more fun to the picture, is the song that Anubhav chose to upload the photo with. The filmmakers played Guru Randhawa’s hit Punjabi track ‘Suit Suit Karda’ to share the new photo.

Speaking of the wedding, the newlyweds were tight-lipped about their close-knit marriage ceremony until the very last moment. However, after the wedding ceremony, the couple finally made it official on Instagram by sharing a slew of stunning photos of their wedding ceremony. While Rajkummar Rao looked regal in a traditional sherwani. On the other hand, bride Patralekhaa opted for a classic red saree featuring a special love note for her hubby Rajkummar.

The Bengali text on her veil reads, "Aamar poraan bhora bhalobasha aami tumaaye somorppon korilaam" which means, "I surrender to you my love-filled heart" in English. Apart from Bollywood celebs, the reception event was also attended by the Chief Minister of Haryana. The politician also took to Twitter to share best wishes for the newlyweds by sharing a photo alongside them. While congratulating the couple, the Haryana CM said, “Attending the wedding ceremony of Bollywood's famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, wished the bride and groom blessings and a successful married life.”

