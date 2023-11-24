Joram Trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee's stunning unseen avatar shocks in survival thriller

Manoj Bajpayee, a skilled actor with a prolific career spanning four decades, has delighted audiences with compelling performances. His ability to portray diverse characters showcases his remarkable acting range. The actor is set to present another captivating project titled Joram. Earlier, the makers had dropped the teaser of the film which features intriguing elements and includes both thrilling and unsettling visuals. Now, the trailer has been released.

About Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram’s trailer

Today, on November 24, the makers of Joram starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role released the trailer of the film. The intense trailer reveals a unique and rural side of Manoj Bajpayee, depicting a father facing various obstacles while carrying a baby. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film narrates the story of an outsider struggling for survival, ensuring an edge-of-the-seat experience for the audience.

In a statement, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he is “thrilled’ to be a part of the film and said, “I am thrilled to be a part of 'Joram’. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Zee and Devashish for believing in me. We’re really overwhelmed by the response we have got so far and I’m very excited for everyone to watch the trailer because it really offers you a glimpse of what’s to come.”

About the Manoj Bajpayee starrer upcoming film Joram

Zee Studios and Makhijafilm have joined forces for Joram, creating a significant moment in compelling storytelling. The captivating trailer is now accessible, providing a sneak peek into the thrilling and suspenseful universe of Joram.

Helmed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija, Joram features Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. Piyush Puty oversees the cinematic vision, and Abhro Banerjee handles the editing for the film.

The emotional and impactful music for the film is created by Mangesh Dhakde. Jointly brought to life by Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, 'Joram' is anticipated to be a significant cinematic achievement, eagerly anticipated by both fans and critics. The release date is scheduled for December 8th.

