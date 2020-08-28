JP Dutta announces engagement of his daughter Nidhi Dutta to filmmaker Bijoy Gandhi

  1. Home
Filmmaker JP Dutta announced the wedding of his daughter Nidhi later this year, adding that she will get engaged in a day or two.
"Bindiya (his wife) and I are absolutely delighted to announce the engagement of our daughter Nidhi with Binoy. The kids have known each other for many years and are about to be betrothed. It's a feeling very personal and something we cannot put into words," Dutta told IANS.

" Just glad it's all happening with Ganeshji's presence in our home.The wedding is planned for later this year and plans will be decided once we know the Covid situation," Dutta added.

Nidhi is set to marry Binoy Gandhi, a filmmaker. The marriage will probably take place in December.

