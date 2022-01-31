Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's RRR to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on March 25

Monday came in like a breath of fresh air for all Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan’s fans. The makers of the film, RRR have finally unveiled the release date of the upcoming actioner leaving all the movie buffs rejoiced. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the release date of the movie has been postponed several times before. However, now the makers have finally announced that the movie will hit the silver screen on March 25, this year.

Surprisingly, RRR’s release date will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the comedy-horror is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The original version saw Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan essaying the lead roles. This time, apart from Kartik and Kiara, the movie will also star Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie remains unknown, however, it is sure that the film will take the viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter with a pinch of eeriness.

Speaking of RRR, the movie was previously scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 7. However, due to the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, the makers of the movie postponed its release. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century.

