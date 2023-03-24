Jubilee Trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana and others take you to the golden age of Indian cinema

Ever since Jubilee was announced, fans were intrigued to know what is left to unfold in the trailer. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series has a stellar ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor, and features an evergreen soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi. Today the makers released the trailer and we bet fans are going to be transported to the golden age of Indian cinema.

Jubilee trailer

Jubilee, as we already mentioned is based on the backdrop of the golden age of cinema. The story begins in 1947 in Bombay and revolves around a superstar Madan Kumar which is played by Nandish Sandhu. Later a chapter of his affair with Sumitra Kumari, who too is an actress, played by Aditi Rao Hydari unfolds. The job of exposing the lovebirds has been given to Aparshakti Khurana. All the actors can be seen in a new avatar and we are sure this trailer will raise your excitement levels higher. The Part One of Jubilee, which consists of five episodes will premiere on April 7, with Part Two, which will consist of the remaining five episodes releasing the following week on April 14.

Check out the trailer

Vikramaditya Motwane on Jubilee

“Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell,” said creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane. “While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done.”

