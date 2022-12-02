Jubin Nautiyal shares health update after fatal accident

Jubin Nautiyal, the famous singer who is best known for many chartbusters including his latest hit 'Manike' from Thank You, is now making headlines due to his accident. As reported earlier, the musician was rushed to hospital after he suffered major injuries in an accident that happened at his residence. The sources suggest that Jubin Nautiyal fell down from the staircase at his residence. The news had left the fans of the famous singer extremely worried.

However, Jubin Nautiyal has now opened up on his condition and revealed that he is recovering well, with an official Instagram page. The singer, who shared a health update on his official Instagram handle, wrote: "Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never ending love and warm prayers," reads his post. Jubin Nautiyal has also shared a picture which was clicked at the hospital, along with his post.

Celebs and fans wish Jubin Nautiyal a speedy recovery

Jubin Nautiyal's fans and his close friends from the film and music industries took to his Instagram post and wished him a speedy recovery. "Lots of love and speedy recovery," commented singer Neeti Mohan. "Speedy recovery bro !! Sending you good vibes," reads Asees Kaur's comment. Rapper Badshah, who wished Jubin a speedy recovery, wrote: "Get well soon my brother." Tulsi Kumar wrote: "Sending love J. Speedy Speedy recovery... Take good care."

Jubin's injuries

As per the reports, Jubin Nautiyal has cracked his ribs and suffered a major fracture in his right hand, in the accident. The singer, who has undergone major surgery on his right hand, is advised to take bed rest for the next few weeks. However, Jubin's fans and close associates are relieved after he confirmed his recovery wiith the Instagram post.