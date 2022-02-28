Judaai turns 25: Boney Kapoor celebrates with BTS pics of Sridevi, Anil Kapoor & Urmila; Janhvi Kapoor REACTS

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar’s Judaai has clocked 25 years today, on the 28th of February. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film tells the unusual story of a middle-class homemaker Kajal (Sridevi) who is so lured by wealth, that she agrees to trade her husband (Raj) to his rich boss’ daughter Janhvi (Urmila) in exchange for money. Despite its unconventional storyline, the film received a positive response from the audience. Today, on the 25th anniversary of the movie, producer Boney Kapoor – brother of Anil Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s husband, took to his social media space and shared some unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the movie.

In the pictures shared by Boney on his Instagram handle a few moments back, we can see Sridevi, Boney, Anil, and Urmila posing for a photograph. Another picture shows Boney Kapoor seated alongside Paresh Rawal, who played a pivotal role in the movie. One of the pictures showcases the poster of the film, while another had a close-up shot of the producer. Sharing this slew of photos, Boney captioned the post, “One of my most cherished films, Judaai completes 25 years. Even today the film is extremely popular on television and OTT platforms.”

As soon as Boney posted the photos, the post was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from fans and followers. Among others, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Boney’s elder daughter with Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor also left comments. Manish wrote, “(red heart emojis) we had fun shooting this film specially the Los Angeles and vegas schedule”. Janhvi left a sweet comment which read, “My handsome papa”.

