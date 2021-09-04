Judge asks Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar to think about reconciliation: Reports

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been in the news for a while now as the singer’s wife had filed a domestic violence case on him a few days back. According to the latest update, the singer appeared before Delhi’s Tis Hazari court today on September 3. Now, speaking to a leading daily Talwar’s advocate Sandeep Kapur gave an update on the case.

Senior advocate Kapur told ETimes, “Honey Singh and his parents appeared before the court on Friday. One interim relief was granted and on Sunday, Shalini Talwar will go to their house to collect all her belongings, and lawyers can be present. The other two interim relief will be discussed in the next hearing which is for the house for Shalini Talwar and her interim compensation.”

Reportedly, he further informed that Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Honey and Shalini to her chamber and counselled them. The lawyer added, “The judge was trying to see if there is a chance of reconciliation or not because she has given them counseling in the chamber and has asked both of them to think about it.”

Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar had alleged in her report that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal and mental abuse. She is seeking compensation of Rs 20 crore from her husband. However, Honey Singh rubbished all these allegations and had released a statement that read, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and have worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.”