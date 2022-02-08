Judwaa turns 25: Varun Dhawan celebrates silver jubilee of his father David Dhawan’s film in his own style

It’s been 25 long years of the movie Judwaa. Salman Khan-David Dhawan's collaboration also stars Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in lead roles. Back in the ‘90s, Salman and Karisma were one of the most celebrated on-screen Jodis, and the audience used to love them together so much. They have worked together on several movies in the past that made history at the box office. David Dhawan’s directorial is one such Salman and Karisma starrer that made records and now the movie has turned 25 years. On the special day, David Dhawan’s son and actor Varun Dhawan who was also a part of the reboot of the 1997 film, took to social media to celebrate the silver jubilee.

Varun shared a short video on Instagram’s story section. In the short video, Varun was seen in ‘twin’ avatar and said, “…Dekh kya rahe ho? Judwaa hai Judwaa.” He also wrote a caption with the video. It read, “25 years of Judwaa #sajidnadiadwala #daviddhawan.” Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor too went down memory lane and shared a video on her social media. The video was a compilation of Salman and Karisma’s scenes from the film. She wrote, “Judwaa was the journey full of love, laughter, pranks and adventure. Can’t believe it’s been 25 years since.”

See Varun’s post here:

The story of Judwaa revolves around two twin brothers Raja and Prem Malhotra who got separated during their birth but are reunited by fate to defeat Ratanlal, a local gangster. Apart from Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Shah, Mukesh Rishi, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

