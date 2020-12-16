Jug Jug Jeeyo shoot set to resume as Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta test Covid 19 negative

Neetu Kapoor will be flying back to Chandigarh on 18 December and will wrap up her shoot in five days. However, rest of the cast will continue to shoot till 30 December, the report revealed.

The cast and crew of Jug Jug Jeeyo faced a setback as actors , , director Raj Mehta and Maniesh Paul had tested positive for Covid 19 a few days ago. While Neetu flew back to Mumbai, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani also returned to the city as the shoot was halted. Now, according to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, the film shooting is set to resume as Neetu, Varun and Raj Mehta have tested negative for Covid.

"All the places where the trio had filmed were sanitised following the protocols laid down by the state government. The crew stayed in isolation and now that the trio has been cleared, the team is set to resume shooting from December 19 in Chandigarh,” a source told the portal. Neetu will be flying back to Chandigarh on 18 December and will wrap up her shoot in five days. However, rest of the crew will continue to shoot till 30 December, the report added.

Revealing what the revised schedule will be like, the source added, "During the quarantine period, they have devised a revised schedule and will be taking things easy on the set to ensure that the post-COVID fatigue does not take a toll." While Neetu, Anil and Kiara will be flying back from Mumbai, Varun and Raj had quarantined themselves in Chandigarh and will join the shoot on 19 December.

The film will see Neetu Kapoor's comeback on the big screen after almost eight years. She was last seen in son 's Besharam with late husband .

