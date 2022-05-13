Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Alia Bhatt excited as mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shares the first poster of her movie; PIC

Neetu Kapoor has been making the headlines these days on both personal and professional fronts. The veteran actress has recently got her son Ranbir Kapoor married to his ladylove Alia Bhatt and she has been all praises for her daughter in law. On the other hand, Neetu is also looking forward to the release of her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Interestingly, after creating a substantial buzz, the makers have finally unveiled the first poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and it has got the social media buzzing.

Interestingly, Alia is also quite excited about the first poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared Neetu Kapoor’s post about the first post of the movie and shared a sticker with it which read as, “WOHOOO!”. Clearly, Alia is looking forward to Jug Jugg Jeeyo and is emerging as her mother in law’s biggest cheerleader. To note, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark Neetu’s first collaboration with Anil, Kiara and Varun. This Raj Mehta’s directorial will also mark her return to acting after nine years. She was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s 2013 release Besharam which also featured Rishi Kapoor in a key role.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Jug Jugg Jeeyo's first poster:

Meanwhile, talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point about love, but with ample of humour. Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in a complete different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu.”

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will also witness Varun Dhawan romancing Kiara Advani for the first time on the big screen. Interestingly, there had been a buzz about Jug Jugg Jeeyo taking a digital route for release. However, Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions, told Pinkvilla, “A film like Brahmastra or Jug Jugg Jeeyo are theatrical from the word go because these are the films which can be experienced only in theatres – be it the content, scale or emotions”. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the screens on June 24 this year.

