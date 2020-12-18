Jug Jugg Jeeyo: COVID recovered Varun Dhawan joins his 'praying partner' Kiara Advani for a selfie prior shoot

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle to share his first selfie with Kiara Advani post recovering from COVID-19. Check out his post.

, who had tested positive for coronavirus during the shoot of his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, was in quarantine for the past few days. Now that the handsome hunk has recovered from COV1D-19 and is doing fine, he has resumed the shoot for the Raj Mehta directorial and is currently in Chandigarh for the same. The Dilwale star has also shared his first selfie post recovering from the virus much to the fans’ delight. Notably, prior to shooting, Varun posed with his 'praying partner' and co-actor Kiara Advani and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

The actor who is quite active on social media, took to his Instagram handle to share his selfie with the Kabir Singh star. He also added a caption that reads, “And we’re back #jugjuggjeeyo with my praying partner @kiaraaliaadvani.” In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a perfect pose together as they look into the camera. Varun and Kiara can also be seen sporting black masks and look lovely together. The handsome actor’s selfie has left netizens too impressed as they flooded the comment section with their love-filled messages.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post below:

Earlier in an Instagram post, Varun had opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis while urging people to be ‘extra careful’ amid the pandemic. He also admitted that he could have taken more precautions to safeguard himself from the disease. He wrote, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful.” Meanwhile, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Also Read: Post COVID 19 recovery, Neetu Kapoor is all smiles as she leaves with Kiara Advani for Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Varun Dhawan Instagram

Share your comment ×