Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Elnaaz Norouzi to perform on a song with Varun Dhawan for Kiara Advani & Anil Kapoor starrer?

and Kiara Advani led ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by ’s Dharma Productions. Raj and Karan have previously collaborated on Good Newwz starring and Kareena Kapoor and the film went onto become a major hit on the box office. ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ stars Anil Kapoor, , and Prajakta Kohli in leading parts. According to a recent report in ETimes, Elnaaz Norouzi will be joining Varun Dhawan for a special song in the film. Both Varun and Elnaaz are known for their supreme dancing abilities.

A source told ETimes, “There is a massive party sequence in the film which will feature Varun Dhawan along with Elnaaz Norouzi. Both the actors are known for their dancing prowess and will soon kick-start the shoot for the song-n-dance in question. The number will also have Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul in it."

Elnaaz Norouzi has recently played a character called Wild Butterfly in ‘Chutzpah’. Speaking about the character, she said to India Today, “I haven’t heard a script like Chutzpah before. I am happy that people are going in that direction and especially producers like Maddock who take that step and create something like this which is so relevant. The web show features relevant stories from all over the world. I was happy and I felt that I needed to be a part of a script like this. I was a little worried thinking about how I would be able to do this. There were obvious apprehensions of playing a camgirl. But since it was Maddock and Mrighdeep Sir (Singh Lamba), I knew it would be done nicely and it wouldn't look bad or sleazy. And that’s why I trusted them."

