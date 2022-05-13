Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Fans hail Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil & Neetu Kapoor’s FIRST poster; Say 'Can't wait'

Earlier today, the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo shared new posters from the film on Friday starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from the notable actors, the star cast also consists of Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in significant roles. It is a comedy-drama, which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Sharing the first poster, Varun wrote: "My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don’t think there’s any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honour of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma’am. My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it’s been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are here brother. The freaking day is here. Thank u @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 Ul are my family and @azeemdayani the mastermind. Let’s do this JMD rocks"

Check out Jug Jugg Jeeyo posters:

Now, as Jug Jugg Jeeyo's posters have been released, it has received positive responses from the audience. A user wrote: "that definitely looks like it's going to be all time favourite movie" While another user wrote: "After a long recess Indian cinema may comeback with some worthy family drama. Audience has seen enough violence now its time for some cultural shows. " A third user wrote: "Coming soon, can't wait for #JugJuggJeeyo"

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Talking about the film, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point about love, but with ample of humour. Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in a complete different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu.” The film is scheduled for release on 24 June 2022.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor make stylish appearances to promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo; PICS