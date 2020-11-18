Jug Jugg Jeeyo First Look: Kiara Advani, Varun give a glimpse of ‘happy life’ as they turn into husband & wife

Kiara Advani, who is collaborating with Varun Dhawan for the first time in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, flaunts her stunning equation with him in the recent Instagram post.

Kiara Advani is certainly on a roll these days. After winning hearts with her stint in Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, the actress witnessed her first release of the year as Laxmii opposite and the movie has opened to mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics. And now, Kiara is gearing up for another project titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also features , Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor in the lead.

While this great ensemble of cast has got the fans excited about the movie, adding on to the excitement, Kiara has shared her first look with Varun giving a glimpse about their respective characters. In the pics, the Kabir Singh was seen posing together flaunting their sizzling chemistry. While Kiara wore an Aqua coloured shirt with denims, Varun looked dapper in his teal shirt paired with denims. Kiara captioned the image as “#JUGJUGGJEEYO. Happy Husband, Happy Life!” On the other hand, Varun shared the same post and wrote, “Happy Wife Happy Life! 2021”. Looks like the duo will be seen playing the role of a couple in the movie which will mark their first collaboration together.

Meanwhile, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is also making the headlines as it will mark Neetu’s return to sets after a hiatus. She was last seen in 2013 release Besharam with husband and son . The actress also shared her feeling about the same and wrote, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me.”

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor is back to 'magic of the movies' as she remembers Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir & Riddhima ahead of shoot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×