Jug Jugg Jeeyo has something to offer everyone, but it's biggest gift to audiences is Anil Kapoor

Does it even feel like it's been over four decades of Anil Kapoor entertaining us on the big screen? His endless supply of energy is testimony to his youthful spirit and his recent powerhouse performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo proof that the man can give the next-gen of stars a run for their money!

And then, you look at the vast span of films the jhakaas Kapoor has given us and realise it has indeed been over 40 years of Anil Kapoor. Whether it was his rugged cop role in Thar, Bheem in Jugjugg Jeeyo, the iconic and eponymous Mr. India, the evergreen Inspector Lakhan in Ram Lakhan, Jai Singh Rathod in 24, Kamal Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do, the timeless superstar has made quite the impression on his fans across age groups.

And that's the thing about him! His boundless energy keeps him relevant to even the Gen-Z set of fans; as does the kind of cinema he attempts! Attracting both, mass as well as class audiences, Anil Kapoor's library of films span various genres. Commercial successes like Meri Jung, Mr. India, Karma, Tezaab, Ramlakhan, Beta, Pukar, Nayak and Dil Dhadakne Do as well as critically acclaimed cinema like Slumdog Millionaire, 24, Taal, Virasat and his recent OTT hit Thar and AKvsAK gives Anil Kapoor room to straddle both worlds.

Even as his recent blockbuster hit Jugjugg Jeeyo has left his fans wanting to see more from him, he is gearing up for Animal, No Entry Mein Entry, Fighter and the remake of The Night Manager for Disney+.