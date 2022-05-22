Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor dance to dhol at trailer launch; PICS

The makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo made some serious noise on social media on Sunday as they launched the film's trailer. The launch was held at a grand event in the city and saw the film's cast Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul in attendance. Along with them director Raj Mehta and Dharma's Karan Johar as well as CEO Apurva Mehta were in attendance.

The team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo dished out wedding vibes at the trailer launch venue as the cast arrived dancing to the beats of dhol. They also stepped out in their ethnic best as Varun Dhawan and Kiara looked stunning in their outfits. Neetu and Anil Kapoor also were not far behind with their style quotient on point.

Take a look at the photos of Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast: