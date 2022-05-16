Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor & Anil Kapoor introduce their characters; Watch

Ever since Jug Jugg Jeeyo was announced, fans have been jumping with joy. The ensemble cast of the film is the main USP. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film and before that happens the makers have found a way to introduce the characters to us in the form of small clips. Taking to their Twitter handle, Dharma productions have shared videos of the actors with their voiceovers explaining their characters.

In the first video, we have been introduced to Bheem, that is Anil Kapoor. He can be seen wearing quite a funky suit and introduces himself as a person who wants to be the centre of attraction and is self-obsessed. The next video introduces us to Geeta, that is Neetu Kapoor who keeps ‘ghar ki khushi’ as her utmost priority. Then comes the dashing Kuku, that is Varun Dhawan who is ‘dil se ameer’. Then comes Naina, that is Kiara Advani who is coming to steal our hearts super soon. Last but not least comes Gurpreet, that is Maniesh Paul and Ginni is Prajakta Koli who too introduce themselves in a quirky way.

Check it out:

Recently the first posters of the film created quite a lot of hype and fans loved every bit of it. Talking about the film, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point about love, but with ample of humour. Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in a complete different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu.” The film is scheduled for release on 24 June 2022.

