Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara share wedding pics before film's trailer drops

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one such movie that fans are eagerly waiting for. Be it the ensemble cast of the film or the presence of such big names attached to the film, everything is taking the excitement levels of the fans to the next level. Well, it was earlier this month that the star cast of the film including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli took to their Instagram handles to announce that the trailer of the film will be releasing this month. And now these stars have shared their wedding pictures and raised the curiosity levels of all the fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her wedding with Rishi Kapoor. Both of them look lovely in their wedding attires and we bet this will take all the fans on a nostalgic trip. Sharing this pic, Neetu wrote, “Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always.” Anil Kapoor too shared his wedding picture and wrote, “You gave us your blessings once...now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai...” Even Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli too shared similar posts.

Take a look:

All these stars are only asking one question to their fans “kya shaadi ke baad sab badal jata hai?” Well, these Instagram posts have already created a lot of hype amongst the fans and now we bet the wait for the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo is getting even more unbearable.

