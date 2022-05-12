Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor blesses shutterbugs; Onscreen bahu Kiara Advani calls her ‘favourite mom in law’

Neetu Kapoor has been making a lot of headlines these days courtesy of her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The makers are leaving no stone to promote the movie. Amid this, Neetu is also seen dishing out major Jug Jugg Jeeyo vibes these days. The senior actress was recently papped in the city and was slaying in her yellow and golden saree which she had paired with a stylish neckpiece.

In the video, Neetu was seen blessing the shutterbugs as she wished them ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ while making her way towards the sets. Clearly, she is adding to the buzz for the Raj Mehta directorial. And now, Neetu’s onscreen bahu Kiara Advani has showered love on the senior actress. To note, Kiara will be seen playing the role of Neetu’s daughter in law in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Sharing Neetu’s video on her Instagram story, Kiara wrote, “Mine and everyone’s favourite Mom-inLaw @neetu54 aunty #jugjuggjeeyo” along with heart emoticons.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s video blessing paparazzi with ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’:

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point about love, but with ample of humour. Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in a complete different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu.” To note, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark Kiara’s first collaboration with Varun. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year.

