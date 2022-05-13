Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor shares fun PIC from The Kapil Sharma Show ft Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor & Kiara

The stellar cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo including Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani have kick-started the promotions for their upcoming film. Speaking of which, they reached to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie. Just a while ago, Neetu Kapoor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, shared an inside picture, which seems to be fun.

Taking to the stories section of ‘gram, Neetu shared the photo featuring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The fun selfie also featured Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. For the promotional event, Neetu Kapoor wore a pink suit, Kiara donned an indo-western dress and Prajakta looked stunning.

See photo HERE

Earlier today, the first poster of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and it has got the social media buzzing. To note, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark Neetu’s first collaboration with Anil, Kiara, and Varun. This Raj Mehta’s directorial will also mark her return to acting after nine years. She was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s 2013 release Besharam which also featured Rishi Kapoor in a key role.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point about love, but with ample of humour. Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in a complete different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu.” To note, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark Kiara’s first collaboration with Varun. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year.

ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo FIRST Poster Out: Check out Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil & Neetu Kapoor’s family reunion