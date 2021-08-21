Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani celebrate director Raj Mehta’s birthday on set

After his directorial debut in the 2019 film ‘Good Newwz’, featuring , Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Raj Mehta is back with his second film, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The film will have veteran actors Anil Kapoor and , along with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as key characters. Youtuber and influencer MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli will be making her Bollywood debut in the film as well. Last afternoon, she posted a video on Instagram stories showing director Mehta cutting a birthday cake on the sets of the film.

In the video posted by Prajakta, we can see Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, , and other members of the cast and crew wishing Raj Mehta. While he cuts his birthday cake, all of them join in and sing ‘Happy Birthday to you’ in a chorus, as Prajakta records the video on her phone. Raj Mehta and Neetu Kapoor even gesture and ask Prajakta to go over to their side. From the looks of it, all the actors in frame – Varun, Kiara, and Neetu Kapoor were donning their characters’ outfits.

While Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani were in blue and white salwar suits respectively, Varun was seen wearing a red jumper, paired with black pants and white sneakers.

Here is a snippet from Prajakta’s video:

Check out her Instagram story here.

A few months back, Pinkvilla got some details about the premise of this much awaited film. “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour,” revealed a source close to the development.

