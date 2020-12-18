Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Raj Mehta welcomes Neetu Kapoor back on sets with special note; Latter says ‘Happy to be back’

After testing negative for COVID 19, Neetu Kapoor is all set to resume the shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo and she is happy to be back on the sets.

It hasn’t been long when along with her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star and director Raj Mehta was tested positive for COVID 19. The trio was sent in home isolation soon after their diagnosis following which the shooting of the movie was stalled for a while. However, as per the recent update, Neetu has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is all set to resume shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. And while she is on her way to the location, the veteran actress got a warm welcome from Raj Mehta.

The director had penned a sweet note for Neetu as he welcomed her back on the sets. The senior actress gave a glimpse of the same in her Instagram story. The note read as, “Neetu Mam, I know it’s been a strange roadblock but just wanted to say “Thank You” for being such an integral part of the film! Whatever the outcome, I promise you by the end of it, we’ll be proud of the film we made. Thanks for being such a soldier!! I’ll see you on set again SOON.” To this, Neetu replied saying, “Thank you Raj for this sweet gesture! Happy to be back.”

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post:

According to media reports, Neetu will begin shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo tomorrow in Chandigarh. She has, reportedly, flown to the city today and will wrap the shoot in five days while the rest of the team will continue to shoot till December 30.

Also Read|Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as Mera Naam Joker turns 50: Today would've been his 50 years in industry

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×