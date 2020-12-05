Jug Jugg Jeeyo shooting halted till mid December after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor test positive for COVID 19

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta have been in isolation in Chandigarh ever since they have been diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which has affected over 96 lakh people so far, gave a yet another blow to the entertainment industry after and tested positive for COVID 19. To note, Varun and Neetu had recently begun the shooting of Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. While Varun, Neetu, Raj were diagnosed with the deadly virus, Anil and Kiara have tested negative for COVID 19. And now as per the recent update, the casts’ diagnosis has halted the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Anil has already returned to Mumbai whole Kiara will be flying back tonight. On the other hand, the reports also suggested that Varun, Neetu and Raj have been showing mild symptoms and have been in isolation in Chandigarh as they follow all safety protocols. While, their diagnosis has affected the shooting, the makers are hopeful to resume the shoot by mid-December. To note, the team was planning to shoot in Chandigarh till December 24. However, given the recent development, the team has now taken a break of 10-14 days.

“Varun, Neetu and Raj will take a repeat test and once everyone tests negative and recovers, the shoot will resume, hopefully, by mid-December,” a source was quoted saying. To note, while Jug Jugg Jeeyo marked Varun and Kiara’s second collaboration, it also marked Neetu’s return to movies after a gap of seven years. She was last seen in 2013 release Besharam with husband and son .

