Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer Launch: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan REACT to South films performing better at box office

On Sunday (May 22), the trailer of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil, and Neetu Kapoor's film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' was launched amid much pomp at a city-based multiplex. Screen 2 of that multiplex also happens to be Varun's lucky mascot and therefore, he prefers releasing the trailer of his films at the abovesaid venue. While the trailer has been received with much love by the fans, producer Karan Johar, who was also present at the event, was asked about South films' increasing popularity.

Karan Johar's response to South Films excelling

At the trailer launch, Karan Johar was asked about South films minting more money and shattering Hindi movies' records at the box office. The filmmaker emphasised that Hindi films are "getting back on track" and added, "We are a part of Indian Cinema. Be it RRR, KGF or Pushpa - we are proud of the Indian cinema. Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar have completely told us how big our standard can be. Hindi films are now getting back on track - Gangubai Kathiawadi has done well, and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing well. We hope Jug Jugg Jeeyo joins the list of successful films. Gujarati, Punjabi, and Marathi films are also doing well. We are all proud of Indian cinema."

Karan Johar on presenting Baahubali in 2015

Talking about his association with South films, the filmmaker shared that he presented SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' in 2015 and there isn't any "competition." Karan Johar said, "In 2015, I presented Bahubali. There is no competition, it's about growing together. We have to be one collective unit, one cinema."

Varun Dhawan too joined Karan in answering this question and shared his opinion on the ongoing debate of South films pressing Bollywood. "Such things unite the country even more. Cinema can unite the country," said the young actor.

While Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut's respective films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Dhaakad' among other Hindi films failed to win the hearts of the audience, South films such as 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' and 'RRR' dominated the box office.

Talking about 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' the film is slated to release in theatres on June 24, 2022.

