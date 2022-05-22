Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani bring emotions & entertainment with Neetu, Anil Kapoor.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles is all set to make some noise at the big screen this month. The makers dropped the film's trailer and this family drama is all about emotions and entertainment. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Maniesh Paul and content creator Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles.

The trailer launch took place at a grand event in the city which was attended by the film's cast and crew.

Announcing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "Come experience the magic of this one of a kind parivaar and let the emotions envelope you into a group hug! It’s going to be one of the biggest family reunions ever and YOU are invited!"

Check out Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer:

Varun and Kiara Prior to the trailer launch, Varun and Kiara took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with each other. Dressed in their ethnic best, the co-stars looked stunning in their festive outfits. Sharing the photos, they captioned it, "Kukoo + Naina =#jugjuggjeeyo." Take a look: Backed by Viacom 18 and Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to hit theatres on 24 June, 2022.

ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo FIRST Poster Out: Check out Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil & Neetu Kapoor’s family reunion