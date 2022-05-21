Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer family drama’s trailer to be out tomorrow

Kiara Advani is on a roll these days. After witnessing a decent opening for her recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, the actress is now gearing up for her next release. We are talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo which has been helmed by Raj Mehta. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. And now, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is making the headlines as the makers have finally announced the trailer date of the family drama.

Taking to his micro-blogging site Twitter, producer Karan Johar shared the poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo featuring Kiara, Varun, Anil and Neetu as they held each other close and flaunted a big smile. In the caption, Karan revealed that the trailer will be out on May 22. He wrote, “A family reunion filled with laughs, tears, love and unabashed entertainment!! #JJJTrailer out TOMORROW AT 3 PM! See you there”. To note, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be out on June 24 this year.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post about the Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer release date:

Earlier, the team had unveiled the first look posters of the movie and had taken the social media by storm. In fact, Alia Bhatt had also expressed her excitement about mother in law Neetu’s upcoming movie. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu”.

