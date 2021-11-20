Jug Jugg Jeeyo 1st Look: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s film to release in June 2022

And Karan Johar does it again. The ace filmmaker, who is known for his art of taking the social media by a storm with his project announcements and update, had created a massive buzz as he has announced the release date of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. For the uninitiated, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is the much talked about movies of the year and features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in the lead. As per the recent update, the family drama will be hitting the screens in June next year.

Taking to social media, Karan Johar shared the first look of the main leads as he announced the release date on social media. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be releasing on June 24, 2022. To note, Varun and Kiara will be seen romancing each other for the first time on the big screen. The first look pics featured Varun and Kiara were seen dressed as groom and bride respectively. On the other hand, Neetu has been paired opposite Anil in the movie with Prajakta playing the role of their daughter.

Take a look at first look pics of Jug Jugg Jeeyo:

To note, Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Varun and Kiara’s second collaboration after Kalank and fans are excited to watch their sizzling chemistry on the big screen. The movie had hit the floor in Chandigarh last year but had hit the roadblock after Varun, Neetu and director Raj Mehta were tested positive of COVID 19.