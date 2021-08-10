Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan & Neetu Kapoor are excited to resume 'take 2' of the film after 8 months

Ever since the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was announced, fans could not keep their calm. The film has an ensemble cast starring , Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The film's first schedule turned out to be quite memorable as Neetu and Varun tested positive for Covid-19. Well, after a break of 8 months, the team is back with a bang. Jug Jugg Jeeyo resumes its second schedule, and we can already see the excitement of the team.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the director of the film Raj Mehta posted a picture of the clapboard in front of the camera and wrote, “Eight months later…here we go again! Take 2!” Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor shared this picture on their Instagram story. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother wrote, “eight months later #jugjuggjeeyo” on her story.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan even shared a series of pictures from what appeared to be his dressing room. The actor could be seen smiling in one, reading his script in the other, rehearsing his scene in the next. Sharing these pictures he wrote, “Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #jugjuggjeeyo again.”

Reportedly, the film will portray the story of two couples from two different generations. According to a recent report, Varun will be soon shooting for an entertaining number in the film, and he will be seen shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor.

How excited are you for this film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

