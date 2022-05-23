JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan picks Kiara Advani up in his arms, shares BTS video of trailer launch

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to make some noise at the big screen this month. The Raj Mehta directorial also features Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paula and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The makers dropped the film's trailer and this family drama is all about emotions and entertainment. Recently, the trailer launch took place at a grand venue in the city. The team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo dished out wedding vibes at the trailer launch venue as the cast arrived dancing to the beats of dhol. Now, Varun shared an adorable BTS video of the launch on his Instagram and we are just vibing to it too much!

We could see Varun excitedly exclaiming at the start of the video that it is day 1 of promotions for JugJugg Jeeyo. Of course, Varun just killed it in his smart traditionals. Then, Varun dished out some amazing dance steps as she posed for some pictures. Later Kiara joined him for the photoshoot and at one point, Varun lifted Kiara and it was just so adorable. Furthermore, they were accompanied by Neetu and Anil as they went to the launch venue. Even a small clip of Karan Johar giving a speech was squeezed in the reel.

Check Varun's reel HERE

Backed by Viacom 18 and Dharma Productions, JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit theatres on 24 June, 2022. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu”.

Also Read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor dance to dhol at trailer launch; PICS