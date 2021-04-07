Juggy D posts a video on Insta; Captions it ‘I take drugs and hire escorts all the time in delhi and mumbai’

On Wednesday, singer-songwriter Juggy D posted two videos and a screenshot of a chat with someone whose name was saved as ‘Guru India’

On Wednesday, singer-songwriter Juggy D posted two videos and a screenshot of a chat with someone whose name was saved as ‘Guru India’. He posted the first video that features an inappropriate conversation between two individuals. It was captioned as, “I take drugs and hire escorts all the time in delhi and mumbai. Report me to #ncp delhi police.” A user called mike_fatboyslim commented on the video as, “Clearly hacked this ain’t Juggy!!!” Another user sandygonzales21 wrote, “Definitely not fake, the part where he’s holding the bracelet you can see the ring he’s wearing on his pinky in other pics. I feel sorry for his wife”. Click here to check the post.

The second video that was posted on Juggy D’s Insta handle seems to be from a private party, which has been captioned as, “Special video for my brother @gururandhawa”. However, some Randhawa fans were quick to point out in the comment section that Guru wasn’t seen in the video. Gururandhawa_holic mentioned, “Guru isn't here! Stop your nonsense”. Guru.randhawa.fanpage questioned, “Where is guru”. Gurustani_girl_tammu wrote, “where is Guru uhh r calling his name...but wht is he...!!! Stop spoiling hia image”. Guru_ki_fan_neha mentioned, “Guru is not there in the video so stop spoiling his image”. The third post is a screenshot of a conversation with an individual named ‘Guru India’.

In it one person says, “Paji i am with someone in my room I will see u when i am done”. To that the other person responds, “hahahaha no problem brother take your time enjoy ram naal xx”. This post was captioned as, “Me and @gururandhawa party at his farm house every day. My friend @navjotsingh123 brings new women’s for us all the time”. The second and the third posts have now been taken off.

