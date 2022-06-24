JugJugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani says she is ready for marriage: 'I am over-prepared for it'

Kiara Advani's much-awaited family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo has been released in the theatres today. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakti Koli in the lead. It is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and has been receiving positive responses from the audience ever since.

Now, in an interview with GOODTiMES, the Kabir Singh actress was asked about whom from the JugJugg Jeeyo cast she would go for marriage advice. Kiara said, "All of them. Of course, Neetu ma'am and Anil sir have such beautiful marriages and through this promotion, I've been listening to just the way their relationships are. Most of the interviews are always asked about marital questions and just the way they answer." To which, Neetu Kapoor told Kiara that she is very well prepared for marriage now. Reacting to this, Advani said, "I'm very prepared, I'm over-prepared for marriage."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in pivotal roles. Kiara has many interesting films in her pipeline. She will be reuniting with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal for the comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15, directed by S. Shankar, and co-starring Ram Charan.

