JugJugg Jeeyo: Akshay Kumar sends 'best wishes' to Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu & Anil Kapoor; WATCH

Ever since the trailer JugJugg Jeeyo first made its way to our screens, there's been no denying that it has been making waves. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles. It is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and has finally been released in the theatres today.

Now, Akshay Kumar has sent his best wishes to team JugJugg Jeeyo on the release of the film. Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle and is heard saying, "Aaj Friday hai, yaani theatre jaaneka din aur iss Friday release hui hai ek bhot badiya film, JugJugg Jeeyo, ismein actors bhi ek se badkar ek hai- Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar aur Apoorva Mehta ne isse produce kiya hai and the good news is it's been directed by my friend Raj Mehta, music by Azeem Dayani. All the best guys, JugJugg Jeeyo." The actor captioned it: "Sending my best wishes, hamesha #JugJuggJeeyo."

Check out Akshay Kumar's video:

JugJugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will feature next in Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God!, Selfiee and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Special Screening: Varun-Kiara, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, others glam up the event; PICS