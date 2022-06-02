JugJugg Jeeyo: Anil Kapoor and Ruhee Dosani are powerhouse of energy as they groove to Punjaabban song; WATCH

Anil Kapoor is an actor who has defied age time and again. The 65 year old actor has been ageing like fine wine and can give the young actors a run for the money. It is always a treat to watch him on screen, isn’t it? Interestingly, Anil is making the headlines of late for his upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapor. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and is quite excited about it. And now, Anil is grabbing the attention for his new video wherein is seen grooving to the JugJugg Jeeyo song Nach Punjaban.

The video was shared by renowned digital creator Ruhee Dosani. In the video, Anil and Ruhee appeared to be powerhouses of energy as they shook a leg to the tunes of Nach Punjaban. In fact, Anil looked dapper in his blue shirt and denims and his energy made everyone tap their foot. The duo was also seen imitating the hook step of the song and their chemistry was on point. Ruhee captioned the video as, “Aaaaangrejji music mein de diya punjabi touch. Literally jamming to #NachPunjaabban all day everyday”.

Check out Anil Kapoor and Ruhee Dosani’s video here:

Helmed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo revolves around two couples from two different generations and their post-marriage issues. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in completely different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had told Pinkvilla. The trailer of the family drama has opened to rave reviews. Also starring Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year.