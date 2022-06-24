JugJugg Jeeyo Celeb Review: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Kaushal & others hail Varun-Kiara starrer

Ever since the film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced, fans are waiting for it to hit the big screens. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The lead cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote their much-anticipated film. The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Speaking of which, a special screening was held for the celebrities in Mumbai and after watching the film, they headed to social media to pen their thoughts on the film.

Sara Ali Khan took to the stories section of Instagram and wrote, "What an amazing, heartwarming, tear-jerking and fully entertaining wholesome film". Vicky Kaushal wrote, "What a film!!! The joy of watching a wholesome entertainer...Congratulations team JJJ". Similarly, Ishaan Khatter, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharvari Wagh penned their thoughts about Raj Mehta directorial and hailed the family entertainer.

Check posts here:

Sharing details about the film, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

To note, JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

