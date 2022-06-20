JugJugg Jeeyo First Review: Fans laud Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer for connecting well with audience

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood and boasts of an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The family dramedy, as the trailer suggests, revolves around an unhappy couple who wish to seek a divorce and how things pan out for them as they start to understand each other more deeply. Going by the promos, the film is expected to be grand and colourful, with all the right ingredients of a commercial potboiler.

While the film releases on 24th June 2022, the makers of the film conducted a fan-screening over the weekend to gauge what they felt about the movie. The film received unanimous approval from its target audience with fans and admirers appreciating different aspects of the film. Fans were absolutely thrilled to be watching a Varun Dhawan film in theatres after two long years with the last film being Street Dancer 3D. A fan talked about how well the film was able to gauge the female perspective in a troubled relationship. Another fan talked about how the family ensemble wasn’t merely a one-time watch and could be watched over and over again. The cast of the film was overwhelmed by the love that came their way and acknowledged their admirers with photos with them.

JugJugg Jeeyo is a fresh take on marriage and relationships and will be the first major Bollywood release in theatres after Samrat Prithviraj, which was released on 3rd June 2022. The scarcity of major releases before and after JugJugg Jeeyo will help the film get an extensive release with high prospective audiences.

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan, will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor after the release of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Kiara Advani, who was part of Anees Bazmee’s super-hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and S. Shankar’s next directorial with Ram Charan, tentatively titled RC15, after JugJugg Jeeyo.

