JugJugg Jeeyo: Here’s why Kiara Advani signed the film & Varun Dhawan is excited for its release

Ever since the first look of JugJugg Jeeyo was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Recently, the first poster of the film and the character introduction videos of the cast was released and fans have been jumping with joy. Well, today after a long wait, the trailer of the film has finally been released and we bet fans are finding it difficult to wait for the movie. Well, today at the trailer launch event we saw the entire star cast of the film interacting with the media and opening up about the movie and their journey.

Talking about accepting this film, Kiara Advani revealed that she always wanted to do films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and she could do that with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. “It is an absolute honour to do an out and out a family film like this.” On the Varun Dhawan said that he is so happy that literally after 2 and a half years a film of his is releasing in the theatre. It has been a special journey for him. Varun further added that they have made the film through a pandemic. “I want to credit our director for pulling it off during the pandemic. I have so much love for each and every member.”

Earlier, the team had unveiled the first look posters of the movie and had taken social media by storm. In fact, Alia Bhatt had also expressed her excitement about mother in law Neetu’s upcoming movie. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu”. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo will be out on June 24 this year.

