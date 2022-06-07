JugJugg Jeeyo: Janhvi Kapoor does 'Rangisari' in Paris with her dupatta, Varun Dhawan cracks up

Seems like Janhvi Kapoor is having a fun time in Paris as she is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with co-star Varun Dhawan. But here, we are talking about Varun Dhawan’s film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ as Janhvi was seen crooning his film’s song ‘Rangisari’ on the streets of Paris and the way she sang the song will surely crack you up. While shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial ‘Bawaal’, Varun is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ featuring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Just a while back, now, Varun has given a glimpse of his fun time as the actor was seen posing with Janhvi at Paris airport. Taking to his Instagram story, the ‘Badlapur’ actor shared a pic of himself and Janhvi where the latter was seen wearing a beige coloured outfit with white sneakers and a grey stole. On the other hand, Varun was seen standing on a pole in the background and looked excited to be in Paris.

For the unversed, ‘Bawaal’ marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has an interesting lineup of films - Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is releasing on June 24 and Amar Kaushik's comedy-horror Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Janhvi also has a slew of projrct pipelined. Her upcoming ventures include ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.