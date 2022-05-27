JugJugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani serves an incredible fusion look, Varun Dhawan dons casuals for Delhi promotions

Kiara Advani is on a roll these days. After creating a massive buzz with her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is now gearing up for her next release. We are talking about Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie features Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. And as the team is looking forward to the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, they are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie.

Recently, Kiara and Varun were spotted in the national capital to promote JugJugg Jeeyo. In the pics, the Indoo Ki Jawani actress made a stunning statement in her fusion look. She wore a sequinned blue coloured blouse which was paired with blue sharara with heavy floral embroidery and a net dupatta. On the other hand, Varun looked dapped as he opted for comfy casuals. He was seen wearing an aqua coloured t-shirt with a stylish shirt and denims. Varun completed his looks with a pair of white sneakers and stylish glasses

Take a look at Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s pics from JugJugg Jeeyo promotions:

Talking about the JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie will mark Varun and Kiara’s first collaboration and their off screen chemistry is winning hearts. Spilling beans about the movie, a source told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point about love, but with ample of humour. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu”. JugJugg Jeeyo will be hitting the screens on June 24 this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a romantic dramedy that deals with marital issues